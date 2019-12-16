Beyoncé’s dad backtracks on claims his daughter and Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed in Destiny’s Child

Beyoncé’s dad Mathew Knowles has backtracked on claims that his daughter and Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed in Destiny’s Child during the early noughties.

Knowles, who was the group’s former manager, claimed last week that the incident took place when they toured with Jagged Edge.

Knowles told Vlad TV: ”Now, remember the girls are minors. They’re 16 years old…the guys are 21 and 22 years old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there’s a certain way I have to manage that.

Advertisement

”I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé… saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members in Jagged Edge.

”I couldn’t have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, in Lousiana. That began all of this drama.”

But in a new interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, Knowles completely distances himself from the original comments.

“I feel the need to clarify that I did not say the girls were sexually harassed while on tour with Jagged Edge in the 2000s. I said ‘harassed’”, he explained.

“The term ‘sexual harassment’ may imply to some to mean physical advances. I would classify the harassment they encountered more as unwelcome and inappropriate remarks to minors from adults who should have known better.”

Beyonce, Kelly and Jagged Edge are yet to respond to the allegations made by Mathew.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Beyonce revealed she had several miscarriages that caused her to re-evaluate her life and find additional strength.

In the January issue of Elle UK, which sees the star interviewed by her fans, Beyoncé said: “Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else.”

She added that the birth of her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012 intensified her search for purpose in life. “I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority.”