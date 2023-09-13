Beyoncé’s dancers confront fan who tried to throw object at her

Two of Beyoncé‘s backing dancers confronted a fan who threw an object onstage during a recent ‘Renaissance’ show – check out the footage below.

The ‘Break My Soul’ singer, who’s currently on tour in North America, is one of the latest artists to fall victim to an ongoing trend that has seen gig-goers attempt to get their attention by throwing items.

As the New York Post reports, Bey’s longtime dancers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois – aka the Les Twins – approached someone in the crowd at one of the star’s concerts after seeing them throw something on the stage.

The moment was captured in a fan-shot video that was later shared on TikTok. From the clip, it appears that the object in question was a piece of clothing – which landed at Beyoncé’s feet while she was performing ‘Drunk In Love’.

One of the twins quickly removed the item from the stage, gaining access to it from the photographers’ pit where numerous security guards were stationed. The dancers then confronted the perpetrator, before seemingly diffusing the situation.

However, the Bourgeois twins subsequently headed back towards the front row after a member of security reportedly prevented the fan’s second attempt to throw the object. The dancers appear to have exchanged some stern words with the attendee, and are seen storming off afterwards.

A caption on the video reads: “Someone gotta be stupid and throw stuff at Beyoncé! Les Twins about to get in a fight over it!” Watch the clip above.

In the comments section, a TikTok user wrote: “Well done Les Twins. It’s the security guards who are not doing their job.” Another said: “People [were] complaining saying Bey only came down the center once but this is prob why. The closer she is more risk.”

A third person commented: “Idiots why are you throwing things on stage??”

Other artists to have been affected by the dangerous trend include Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Drake, Cardi B and Pink.

The most concerning case was when Bebe Rehxa was left needing stitches after an audience member threw a phone at her face during a gig in New York because he thought it would be “funny”.

Elsewhere, US country-pop artist Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face by an item thrown at her from the crowd (via Variety).

Many fans and live performers have condemned those who have caused such disruptions. Adele called on concertgoers to “stop throwing things” at gigs during one of her Las Vegas shows in July, warning: “I’ll fucking dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.”

The likes of Billie Eilish, Corey Taylor and Kelly Clarkson have also spoken out against the trend of throwing things onstage. “It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there,” Eilish said. “You’re in a vulnerable position.”

In other news, Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday last week by bringing out both Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross during a show in Los Angeles.