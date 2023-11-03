Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy was only supposed to come out for one ‘Renaissance’ tour show

Beyoncé‘s daughter Blue Ivy was reportedly only supposed to perform for one show on the ‘Renaissance‘ tour.

In an interview with Sherri Shepherd, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles revealed that she was initially “in tears” watching Blue Ivy, adding that Jay-Z “was grinning so hard, I thought his face would hurt.”

Knowles added she was “nervous” when Blue Ivy came out to perform on the first night: “To get in front of 70,000 people at 11 is huge.”

Beyoncé’s daughter made her ‘Renaissance’ debut in Paris, where she danced along to ‘My Power’.

According to Knowles, Blue Ivy didn’t really understand the “magnitude” of what she was doing, instead saying that “she just loves to dance.”

In fact, Knowles revealed that Beyoncé was initially against putting Blue Ivy on stage, but later changed her mind. “She was watching the girls rehearse and she said, ‘I think I’m ready to go on stage.’ And her mom said, ‘No, no, I don’t think so, Blue.’ And then she thought about it and she said, ‘If you work hard and you really come with it, then we’ll let you go one time.’ So it was supposed to be a one-time thing.”

Eventually, that turned into the whole tour, with Knowles concluding: “It was magical. Her confidence just grew and grew. It was a beautiful thing for her”

In the same interview with Shepherd, Knowles also said that Beyoncé could get “really mean” backstage. “We laugh because she used to do [2007 song] ‘Flaws and All’, and she would say, ‘I’m a bitch in the morning.’ And I be like, ‘And the evening too,'” she joked.

Beyoncé is set to release the ‘Renaissance’ tour film on December 1, where you can watch Blue Ivy perform with her mother. The film follows the giant success of Taylor Swift’s own ‘Eras‘ concert film, which recently scored the biggest ever opening weekend for a concert film. Beyoncé herself appeared at the ‘Eras’ premiere, with Swift calling the Houston singer “a guiding light”.

In other recent news, Jay-Z revealed the heartwarming backstory behind Blue Ivy’s unusual name: “Her name was meant to be Brooklyn. That was the name we had in theory, but when we got the sonogram, it was super small and we was calling her blueberry.”