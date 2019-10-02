Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles opens up about breast cancer battle

A full interview on the subject will come to 'Good Morning America' today

Beyoncé‘s father Mathew Knowles has revealed that he is fighting breast cancer.

The news was broken by a teaser of an interview on Good Morning America, and the 67 year-old is set to expand on the diagnosis in the full interview, released today (October 2).

Yesterday (October 1), the show shared a teaser video for their interview with the music mogul. In the clip, the words “fight with breast cancer” appear on the screen.

Then, the show’s presenter, Michael Strahan, asks Knowles: “How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?”

Knowles also referenced the upcoming interview, tweeting that he was to make a “special announcement” on the show.

The announcement was made to coincide with the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness month, which runs throughout October.

Earlier this year, Knowles announced plans for a Destiny’s Child musical, set to open in 2020.

Promising an “honest, behind-the-scenes look at how the greatest girl group of all time was created,” Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical will be told from Mathew Knowles’ perspective.

“I want to pull back the curtain… I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father, and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others,” he added.

Knowles also recently said that he believes a Destiny’s Child reunion to be three years away.