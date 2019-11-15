Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ performance has been immortalised in wax – and it’s not terrible

Finally, a Bey wax work that isn't terrible.

Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ performance has been immortalised in a new wax work.

The new Bey wax work, which can be seen at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas, captures Beyoncé’s, has won praise for its likeness to the ‘Lemonade’ singer, who in the past has been the subject of some very questionable wax works.

In 2017, one waxwork figure of Beyoncé drew criticism after fans claimed it looked nothing like the award-winning singer. The model, from one of Madame Tussauds’ global locations, was widely ridiculed on its release.

However, fans seem much more happy at the latest Bey wax work. One fan tweeted, “Wow the accuracy of this wax work…it’s about time they got it right!”

Back in September, a different waxwork of Beyoncé replaced Queen Elizabeth II’s spot at London’s Madame Tussauds.

“If anyone is fitting of a claim to The Queen’s spot in our attraction for the very first time, it’s Beyoncé,’ General Manager Steve Davies told Metro. “Don’t worry, she will be back.”

“HRH Queen Elizabeth II is famous for her mischievous sense of humour and we think a wry smile will cross her face when she sees that music royalty has temporarily filled her shoes,” he added.

Earlier this month (November 1), Beyoncé was reportedly shooting her latest music video in London.

According to Mail Online, Bey was filming on a number of estates in South London as she prepares to release ‘Brown Girl Skin’ as her next single.

Reports say the ‘Lemonade’ singer’s team have been spotted so far in Catford and Thamesmead. A casting call for what is thought to be for the project has asked for people “of all cultures, nationalities, ethnicities, genders, ages and backgrounds” to appear in the video.

A source told the Mail: “Beyoncé wanted this video to truly represent the essence of the song. She may refer to Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong’o in the track but she was keen to have normal people step forward and tell their stories.”