Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas range teases Icy Park winter collection

Beyoncé‘s Ivy Park x Adidas sportswear brand has teased a new winter collection called Icy Park.

Sharing a teaser video on social media, it appears Beyoncé and co. have created a number of pieces fit for the colder months, including footwear, accessories and apparel.

According to Adidas, the singer’s third collection, which is coming soon, was created with the aim of bringing out “creativity, individuality and imagination” in those who wear the pieces.

The campaign stars the likes of Gucci Mane, Kaash Paige and models Hailey Bieber, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Coleman.

The third drop, which includes the updated Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleep sneakers, plus the new Super Sleek Boot, follows October’s Drip 2 collection. It uses the “This is my Park” motto again, but this time it’s “Your Park Is Your Wonderland”.

See the teaser clip below:

Last year, Beyoncé revealed that she enjoys the unlikeliest of hobbies in her downtime – beekeeping.

The singer, whose fanbase is famously known as the ‘Beyhive’, told British Vogue how she is keeping 80,000 bees at home.

“I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones,” she said. “I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has announced another round of funding from her BeyGOOD foundation to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

It comes after the singer launched a Black-owned Small Business Impact Fund in July, which gave 20 Black-owned businesses across the US a $10,000 (£7,558) grant each.

Now, Beyoncé’s announced a $500,000 (£370,000) fund to help in the battle against the housing crisis brought on by the pandemic.