Here’s a preview of BTS’ upcoming book, ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’

K-pop boyband BTS have released a trailer for their upcoming book Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.

At midnight KST on June 14, BTS unveiled a trailer for their upcoming book, which they co-wrote with journalist Myeongseok Kang and are releasing in celebration of their 10th anniversary this year. The new clip seems to suggest that the book will be split into seven distinct chapters, chronicling the boyband’s story so far.

Chapter 1 and 2 are called ‘Seoul’ and ‘Why We Exist’, respectively, and are accompanied by archival footage from BTS’ early days. Chapter 3, 4 and 5 are are titled ‘Love, Hate, ARMY’, ‘Inside Out’ and ‘A Flight That Never Lands’. These feature footage from their breakout 2015 hit ‘I Need U’ and clips of the septet in concert as the size of their venues continue to grown.

The final two chapters of Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS are called ‘The World of BTS’ and ‘We Are’. These capture BTS as the global superstars they have become, featuring clips from Billboard Hot 100 hits such as ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘ON’, ‘Dynamite’ and more.

According to the video’s description, pre-orders for the “original edition” of Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS begin today (June 15) at 11am KST. The book is set to be released on July 9 at 7:09am KST.

Prior to the book’s official announcement, it was the subject of intense speculation by Taylor Swift fans. At the time, rumours that the book might be a memoir by the pop star turned it into a best-seller.