Beyond The Valley: RÜFÜS DU SOL, Central Cee and Peggy Gou lead 2023/2024 line-up

Australian New Year’s Eve festival Beyond The Valley has announced the line-up for its 2023/2024 edition. The festival will run from December 28, 2023 to January 1, 2024 at Barunah Plains in Hesse, Victoria.

Leading the line-up are Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL, British drill rapper Central Cee and South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou. Other international highlights include Kelis, Destroy Lonely, Romy (of The XX), Channel Tres, Overmono, Jayda G and Ross From Friends.

Homegrown favourites performing at this year’s edition of the festival include DMA’S, G Flip, Mall Grab, The Jungle Giants, Boo Seeka, King Stingray, Lastlings and Logic1000. See the full line-up below.

Tickets for Beyond The Valley 2023/2024 will go on sale next Tuesday (August 22). A pre-sale will begin one day earlier, which you can register for here. There are a range of ticket types, with camping tickets sold separately. There are a slew of different camping options, plus a VIP upgrade package if you’re so inclined.

Earlier this month, BTV confirmed the return of several fan-favourite stages and attractions alongside new additions. The Valley Stage will boast a fresh design with “unparalleled audio quality” and “world-class production”, while the Dance Dome will be dedicated to electronic music.

The Dr Dan’s stage will also return, along with the festival’s dedicated Podcast Stage. That will be headlined by Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and her Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast, and also include The Maria Thattil Show, The Mason Cox Show, Where’s Your Head At, Jamo and Dylan, Yarning Up First Nations Stories with Caroline Kell and more.

Beyond The Valley’s 2022/2023 edition featured the likes of Nelly Furtado, Kaytranada, Denzel Curry, Tkay Maidza, Confidence Man and more. It marked the festival’s return to its conventional setup for the first time since 2019 – after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic, and the 2021 edition was reimagined as a two-day event in Melbourne called Beyond The City.

NME praised the festival’s “sun-drenched raves, a heaving disco tent and explosive mainstage sets from international heavyweights” in a recap of the second day. Furtado’s appearance at the festival marked the Canadian pop star’s first live performance in five years, with NME calling her return “triumphant”.

Beyond The Valley’s 2023/2024 line-up includes:

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Central Cee

Peggy Gou

Destroy Lonely

DMA’S

G Flip

Kelis

Mall Grab

The Jungle Giants

BIG WETT

Boo Seeka

Cassian

Channel Tres

COBRAH

Conducta b2b Notion

DJ Heartstring

Ewan McVicar

Jayda G

KETTAMA

King Stingray

Lady Shaka

Lastlings

Logic1000

LUUDE

Mella Dee

Overmono

Rebūke

Romy

Ross From Friends (DJ Set)

salute

STÜM

Taylah Elaine

Willaris. K

6 SENSE

Baby G

Becca Hatch

Blusher

CRUSH3D

Crybaby

CXLOE

dameeeela

Effy

Forest Claudette

FUKHED

Gold Fang

House Mum

JessB

DJ JNETT

Mia Wray

Miss Kaninna

PANIA

Pink Matter

Saoirse

Shake Daddy

Sunshine & Disco Faith Choir

Tyson O’Brien