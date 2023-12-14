Australia’s Beyond The Valley announces festival set times for 2023/2024 edition

In partnership with Beyond The Valley

Australian music festival Beyond The Valley has announced the set timings for its upcoming 2023/2024 edition.

The camping festival will take place over 2023’s final weekend, between December 28 and January 1 at the Barunah Plains in Hesse, Victoria. Its line-up of world-class acts is led by headliners Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL, UK drill rapper Central Cee and dance star Peggy Gou.

Beyond The Valley begins on Thursday, December 28 with the opening of its iconic Dance Dome at 12PM with Sasha Fern, followed by sets from Jennifer Loveless, PARIS, new lineup addition jamesjamesjames, and more, before ending with a B2B between Airwolf Paradise and Torren Foot at 8:30PM.

At 2pm the following day (December 29), a Welcome to Country will take place at the Dance Dome, for which all attendees are encouraged to be present. The day marks the opening of the Valley Stage, which will host performances from King Stingray, G Flip and The Jungle Giants before culminating in a headlining set by RÜFÜS DU SOL at 11:45PM. Over at the Dance Dome, the day’s affairs will conclude with a headlining set from Mall Grab at 1AM the next day.

On December 30, attendees will be treated to performances from LUUDE, DMA’S, Ferg, Romy, Channel Tres and more, before a headlining set from Central Cee at 11:45PM on the Valley Stage. At the Dance Dome, two surprise sets from unknown artists are scheduled for 3:30PM and 4:30PM.

On the festival’s final day (December 31), Big Wett, Flight Facilities and Overmono will take the Valley Stage before Korean dance luminary Peggy Gou rings in 2024 just before midnight. At the Dance Dome, Ross From Friends will ring in the new year, before the festival concludes with a 2AM set from STÜM.

On January 1, the festival will premiere its ‘New Year’s Day Recovery’ programme, whereby food, hydration and wellness activities, including yoga and pilates sessions, massages and communal art activities will be available until 6PM, so punters can relax and recharge before returning home.

While camping tickets are completely sold out, entry passes are still available via the festival’s official website.

In August, the festival confirmed the return of fan-favourite attractions and stages, including the Valley Stage, which will boast a new design alongside “unparalleled audio quality” and “world-class production”, and the Dance Dome, which it promises will be “larger and louder than ever before”.

Other attractions include the Dr Dan’s stage, and the podcasting stage, where podcasters including Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay will record live episodes of your favourite programs. Other podcasts featured include The Maria Thattil Show, The Mason Cox Show, Where’s Your Head At, Jamo and Dylan, Yarning Up First Nations Stories with Caroline Kell, and more.

Beyond The Valley’s 2022/2023 edition featured the likes of Nelly Furtado (who gave her first live performance in five years), Kaytranada, Bicep, Denzel Curry, Aitch, Tkay Maidza, Confidence Man, and more.

In NME’s recap of the festival’s last day, Greta Brereton praised Furtado’s comeback set, writing: “She looked ever the superstar in a white, sparkly catsuit, flanked at one point by two dancers – RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Tynomi Banks and Kween Kong – who stunned in glittery, gold get-ups. Rounding out the night with 2006’s ‘Promiscuous’, Furtado’s return was a triumphant one – and hopefully the first of many more live shows to come.”