Bez skates to Happy Mondays in a melon helmet on ‘Dancing On Ice’

Bez appeared on Dancing On Ice earlier today (January 16), skating to one of Happy Mondays’ biggest hits while wearing a melon helmet.

The new series of the celebrity competition show began tonight, with Bez competing alongside the likes of Pussycat Dolls’ Kimberly Wyatt, The Vamps’ Connor Ball, S Club 7’s Rachel Stevens and more.

During tonight’s episode, Bez skated to Happy Mondays’ ‘Step On’ while wearing full protective gear, including a helmet designed to look like a melon – a reference to the song’s iconic line “You’re twistin’ my melon, man”.

A pair of giant maracas sat at the back of the ice rink, while dancers dressed as slices of watermelon joined him later in the performance. Meanwhile, inflatable melons were lifted up by the audience, which included bandmate Shaun Ryder.

Winner! Bez in his melon hat backed by some melon wedges. #dancingonice pic.twitter.com/sek1C0hiTK — Catherine Hodgson (@KatyCutprice) January 16, 2022

Bez twisting his melon man on dancing on ice has just made my weekend 🤣😂🤩#dancingonice pic.twitter.com/77r7bXVDyY — Baggiesdel (@westwood_adele) January 16, 2022

Last week (January 11), presenter Philip Schofield revealed Bez had suffered a “dangerous” accident during practice. “You have a rink that is full of essentially blades and we know how dangerous they can be and how deeply they can cut and how sharp they are,” he said.

“I’ve just watched a video of Bez on his second day fall over backwards so hard that his helmet flew off. Dancing On Ice is really dangerous.” He added that, after having seen past contestants get hurt, “I think we will be wrapping Bez up in bubble wrap, that’s for sure”.

Speaking about joining the show last year, the Happy Mondays star said: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi On Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!

“I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off.”

Meanwhile, last year Bez made his vocal debut on ‘Flying Bus’, a track created with house producer DJ Doorly.