Bhad Bhabie calls out Billie Eilish: “I don’t know who my real friends are”

Bhad Bhabie has said she’s unsure if she and Billie Eilish are friends, after claiming the singer has ignored her messages.

The “cash me outside” star said on Instagram Live yesterday (March 29) that Eilish “doesn’t text” her or respond to her attempts at contacting her.

“I think I’m friends with Billie, I don’t know if Billie is my friend. Every time I DM her and give her my number, she doesn’t text me,” the rapper said on Instagram.

Bhabie added: “I mean, I don’t know, I guess that’s what happens when bitches get famous. It could be that. I’m not tripping. I know who my real friends are.”

Eilish has yet to respond to Bhabie’s claims.

Before she began her rap career as Bhad Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli shot to viral fame as a guest on the Dr. Phil show where she coined the phrase “Cash me outside, how bout dah”. She made her musical debut in 2017 with the singles ‘These Heaux’ and ‘Hi Bich’, and released her debut full-length album ‘15’ in 2018.

In other news, Eilish has warned fans about social media accounts pretending to be her.

The singer took to her official Instagram account with a message telling her followers not to fall for hoax accounts on Snapchat.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: “Some people are pretending to be me on Snapchat. I do not use snapchat to talk to anyone.”

The news comes after the singer confirmed the remaining dates of the North American leg of her ‘Where Do We Go’ world tour would be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.