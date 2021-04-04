Bhad Bhabie made over $1million in her first six hours on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie has claimed that she’s earned over $1million (£723,000) in her first six hours on OnlyFans.

The online subscription service, which has become synonymous with explicit content, allows independent creators to produce content hidden behind a paywall.

Bhad Bhabie is charging $23.99 per month (£17.35) for access to photos and videos on her OnlyFans page, with subscribers also promised the opportunity to “direct message with this user.”

In a new Instagram post on Thursday (April 1), the rapper shared a photo appearing to show her total earnings from the six-hour period, including $757,526.08 from subscriptions, $267,675 from DM payments and $5,000 in tips.

“Not bad for 6 hours,” she wrote. “We broke the fuck out of that onlyfans record.” A spokesperson for OnlyFans has since confirmed to Variety that Bhad Bhabie’s claims are legitimate.

Last year, Bhad Babie entered rehab to seek treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues.

The rapper (real name Danielle Bregoli) underwent treatment for a “combination of things”, including childhood trauma and substance abuse. In a statement issued to TMZ at the time, her management team said: “We are very proud of Danielle for recognising that she needed help and seeking it out.”

Meanwhile, OnlyFans launched a new creative prize fund to help emerging artists last month.

The fund will give a £20,000 grant to four individual artists, who will be selected by a voting panel, featuring OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely and UK rapper Stefflon Don. Other judges include actor Suki Waterhouse and designer Henry Holland.

Other artists to join the platform include Cardi B, who partnered with the online subscription platform last year “to release behind-the-scenes content, address ongoing rumours and connect closer with [her] fans.”