B.I to return in November with new EP ‘Love Or Loved Part.1’

Soloist and former iKON member B.I has announced the release of his new EP ‘Love Or Loved Part.1’ in November.

On September 26 at midnight KST, the musician’s agency 131 Label tweeted a teaser poster for the upcoming release. The new poster features the album art of his hit May single ‘BTBT’ with Soulja Boy and DeVita, along with an image of a rose enclosed in a display case.

‘Love Or Loved Part.1’ will arrive sometime in November, with details like its tracklist and exact release date expected to be unveiled over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

‘Love Or Loved Part.1’ is part of a “global album project” B.I first announced in April with a cryptic announcement video. His previous single ‘BTBT’ was the first release under the ongoing project.

Prior to ‘BTBT’, B.I’s last music was his November 2021 “half album” ‘Cosmos’. The singer had previously shared that the record was meant to explore “the love that makes me dream about eternity and to give everything without anything in return”.

In June, B.I teamed up with LOONA vocalist Chuu to release the collaboration track ‘Lullaby’ as part of a project for Dingo Music. The demo version of the track had previously been uploaded by B.I to his SoundCloud account.

Earlier this year, the musician opened up for the first time about his 2019 drug scandal that led to his departure from boyband iKON. “In a moment of weakness, I thought maybe I could relieve that burden,” he told Billboard in an interview.

“Even now, I regret that constantly. I shouldn’t have done it, but felt like I was in a corner, and I made the wrong decision. I was so young and stupid.”