BIBI takes love to the next level in new 88rising collaboration ‘Best Lover’

South Korean musician BIBI has dropped a music video for new single ‘Best Lover’, which is part of Asian-American label 88rising’s new ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ EP.

In the futuristic new visual, the singer sits in front of a wall of screens, attempting to programme herself a lover. She dons a pair of VR glasses and interacts with the humanoid figure in a virtual world. The video culminates in a kiss between BIBI and the figure, which crashes the system due to being “too hot”.

“Bite on my neck, learn my dialect / Show my love language some respect / When we’re intimate my love / Don’t be intimidated,” she drawls in the pre-chorus.

Advertisement

The new track is part of 88rising’s new ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ EP, which also includes tracks featuring Warren Hue, Rich Brian and Hikaru Utada, all of whom were also present at the label’s takeover at the Coachella 2022 main stage over the weekend. The event had also marked the South Korean star’s debut appearance at the annual music festival.

‘Best Lover’ arrives six months after ‘The Weekend’, BIBI’s first single under 88rising, was released last year. Following the release, the singer also dropped several remixes of ‘The Weekend’ featuring artists like MILLI and 347aidan.

In the meantime, she also contributed the tracks ‘Maybe If’ and ‘Very, Slowly’ to hit romance K-dramas Our Beloved Summer and Twenty Five Twenty One, respectively.

In other 88rising news, K-pop girl group 2NE1 held a surprise reunion on stage at the label’s Coachella takeover, where they performed together for the first time in six years. The legendary quartet, comprising members – Bom, CL, Dara and Minzy – had performed their 2011 hit ‘I Am The Best’.