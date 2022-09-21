BIBI to drop pre-release single ‘Animal Farm’ next week

BIBI will be dropping a pre-release single titled ‘Animal Farm’ ahead of her debut studio album.

On September 21, South Korean news outlet MBC News reported that the South Korean musician will be releasing a single titled ‘Animal Farm’ as a precursor for her upcoming full-length album on September 27 at 1pm KST.

The outlet also noted that BIBI herself has contributed to the song’s production and lyrics. Working alongside her on the track was The Need as a composer, as well as Grammy award-winning Mastering Engineer Mike Bozzi serving as a co-producer on ‘Animal Farm’.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of an interview with BIBI hosted by Twitch streamer Joo Ho-min, where she shared new details about her forthcoming record, revealed to be titled ‘Noir: The Lowlife Princess’. Due out sometime in October, BIBI said shared that the new album will consist of 12 songs in total. The project’s narrative is also based on a figure named Oh Geum-ji, inspired by the character Lee Geum-ja from famed film director Park Chan-wook’s 2005 revenge-thriller Lady Vengeance.

‘Noir: The Lowlife Princess’ will notably mark BIBI’s first full-length project since she debuted as a singer in 2019. She has so far released two mini-albums – 2019’s ‘The Manual For People Who Want To Love’ and 2021’s ‘Life Is A Bi…’ – as well as a handful of standalone singles, including her hit 2021 English single ‘The Weekend’.

Earlier this month, BIBI joined forces with Feel Ghood Music labelmate Yoon Mi-rae on the track ‘LAW’ as a contribution to the official soundtrack of Mnet reality dance competition Street Man Fighter.

BIBI was also announced yesterday (September 20) to have stepped down from her role on the upcoming second season of Netflix drama Sweet Home. She was first confirmed to be appearing on the much-anticipated series earlier this month. A Netflix representative issued an official statement via Newsen to clarify that the singer had to cancel her appearance on the upcoming series due to conflicts in her schedule. The representative also confirmed that BIBI’s role will be played by another unnamed actress, who has already begun filming.