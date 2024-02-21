Watch BIBI cover ‘Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend’

South Korean singer BIBI recently covered the iconic Marilyn Monroe song ‘Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend’ and more during her guest appearance on Lee Mujin Service.

BIBI was the most recent guest on the popular YouTube talk show Lee Mujin Service that aired yesterday (February 20). BIBI came on the show to promote her brand-new single album ‘Bam Yang Gang’, which was released in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

During her appearance, she also took the opportunity to cover two songs: Lee Moon-sae’s ‘Midnight Flying’ and Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend’. The latter was most famously performed by the actress in the 1953 film adaptation of the Broadway musical Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

BIBI’s cover of ‘Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend’ has an instrumentation that is noticeably stripped down from the original, as she was only accompanied by a keyboardist as she performed an abridged version. “Men grow cold as girls grow old and we all lose our charms in the end / But square cut or pear-shaped, these rocks don’t lose their shape / Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” BIBI croons.

After her cover, BIBI revealed that she “suddenly got angry listening to the lyrics”, after host Lee Mu-jin noted that she seemed to have “displayed a tremendous act” while performing the track. “If Marilyn Monroe has like ‘That’s the truth, honey’ kind of vibe, I’m like, ‘I told you that scumbag would leave you’,” she added.

Released on streaming platforms on February 13, BIBI’s single album ‘Bam Yang Gang’ features a title track of same name and a B-side titled ‘Sugar Rush’. The latter received a campy music video that was also released earlier this week, and featured cameos from (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Choi Yena.

The release of the ‘Bam Yang Gang’ single album marks BIBI’s first music of 2024, as well as her first since she collaborated with Latin pop artist Becky G in November last year on the single ‘Amigos’.