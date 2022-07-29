BIBI issues new statement clarifying tearful Instagram livestream: “My company is not starving me”

In a new letter, South Korean singer BIBI has further quashed rumours her company Feel Ghood Music is “mistreating” her that arose after a recent tearful Instagram livestream.

BIBI took to Twitter yesterday (July 28) to post a letter personally addressing speculation that arose after an impromptu Instagram livestream last week. In that livestream, she broke down in tears while talking about being unable to sleep or eat due to her hectic schedule.

A day after, BIBI went on Instagram Live again to reassure fans that her team was taking care of her physical and mental health. “I worked myself too hard, that’s why I was ridiculously crying. Even I said it, this is ridiculous,” she said.

Korean-American rapper and Feel Ghood Music founder Tiger JK also shared a statement on Instagram stating that the agency had not been “starving” the singer or pressuring her to do “things she doesn’t want to”.

In the new letter, BIBI said she felt compelled to address the continued speculation about her company and work schedule. “It still breaks my heart to see comments and articles written about my company mistreating me,” she wrote in the new letter. “I’d like to clear it up once and for all – this is not true. My company is not starving me or overworking me.”

BIBI revealed that she had recently been trying to lose weight for a role on an upcoming film she had been working on, and had just concluded filming several music videos for her upcoming album.

She maintained that these activities were “my decision and my decision alone – so naturally, I was tired”. “I’d like to reiterate that these were not forced schedules,” she clarified.

“Feel Ghood has worked tirelessly to bring all my big ideas and visions to life. I’m devastated that I made people think otherwise. I was having an awful day and had reached my limit,” she explained. “I regret not being more specific in the things that I said which caused a backlash of negativity and hate towards my company.”

BIBI also said she may have been misunderstood when she “spoke about dying”, as she was “roughly translating a commonly used Korean expression about being so exhausted” that she did not mean literally.

“Sometimes things get lost in translation”, seeing as “English is not my first language”, she said. “Simply put, I fucked up. I take full responsibility for my actions and sincerely apologise for causing concern,” the letter read. “I especially want to say sorry to Feel Ghood who I have come to love as my chosen family.”

Read BIBI’s full statement below.