BIBI drops solo version of ‘Never Gonna Come Down’ from ‘Shang-Chi’ soundtrack

BIBI has released a new version of ‘Never Gonna Come Down’, from the soundtrack of Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

The original version of the song, first released in September, was a duet between the singer and GOT7‘s Mark Tuan. However, this rendition is sole performed entirely by BIBI and is aptly dubbed ‘BIBI’s Version’.

In the accompanying music video, the singer-songwriter takes a stroll along a freeway before making her way up a crane in order to bungee jump. “Need to get you out of my dreams / I can’t help but think of you all these nights,” she sings on the chorus.

Earlier this month, BIBI also released a new remix of her single ‘The Weekend’, in collaboration with rising Canadian artist 347aidan. It came shortly after she unveiled the official music video for the solo version of the single, which was released in partnership with 88rising.

Last month, BIBI shared her thoughts about performing at 88rising’s prolific Head In The Clouds festival for the first time this year. “I thought it was a scam,” she said of the first time she received a phone call from the label.

“When they contacted us that’s when I went, ‘Oh, I’m up here [in popularity]’,” she added, while expressing her gratitude to 88rising for including her in their line-up. “I feel too lucky. I almost feel terrified. Like, I’m almost terrified of the luck I have right now. But I love it! I really love it.”