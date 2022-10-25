BIBI releases ‘Sweet Sorrow of Mother’ and ‘Motospeed 24’, new songs from debut album ‘Lowlife Princess: Noir’

Korean singer-songwriter BIBI has shared ‘Sweet Sorrow of Mother’ and ’Motospeed 24’, two more songs that preview her upcoming debut album.

On October 24 KST, the 24-year-old singer released the two songs from her upcoming studio record ‘Lowlife Princess: Noir’ digitally on all streaming platforms. Pre-orders for the album, due out on November 18, are also now open.

A stunning visual for ‘Sweet Sorrow of Mother’ was also unveiled at the same time. In the new video, BIBI dons a glittery gown for a performance, which ends with her being showered with rose petals. She puts on a wide smile as a tear rolls down her cheek.

Advertisement

“Love, you see / Theres no calculating / Even if you cut off a piece of me and fill your stomach / I’m willing to give it to you with no hesitation,” she croons on the jazzy, piano-led track.

‘Sweet Sorrow of Mother’ and ‘Motospeed 24’ are the latest tracks to be released from BIBI’s forthcoming studio album, following last month’s pre-release single ‘Animal Farm’. That song received a cinematic music video that revealed another new track during its end credits. That song has not been publicly announced at the time of writing. BIBI is also due to drop a video for ‘Motospeed 24’ on October 28 at 12PM KST/12AM EST.

‘Lowlife Princess: Noir’ will revolve around a character named Oh Geum-ji, inspired by the character Lee Geum-ja from famed film director Park Chan-wook’s 2005 revenge-thriller Lady Vengeance. BIBI first spoke about the character in an interview with Twitch streamer Joo Ho-min, later introducing her through the ‘Animal Farm’ visual.

The upcoming record will be BIBI’s first full-length effort, following her mini-albums ‘The Manual For People Who Want To Love’ and ‘Life Is A Bi…’, which were released in 2019 and 2021 respectively. The singer has also released several standalone singles like ‘The Weekend’ and ‘KAZINO’, the latter of which was named one of her key tracks on the 2022 NME 100 list.