BIBI shows off her deadly charm in new ‘The Weekend’ music video

South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI has dropped a seductive new music video for her English-language single ‘The Weekend’.

Earlier today (December 6), the musician unveiled the tantalising new video via the YouTube channel of Asian-American label 88rising. The vibrant disco-inspired track is set to appear on the label’s upcoming ‘Head In The Clouds 3’ collaborative album.

In the new visual, BIBI approaches a tattooed man in a dimly-lit lounge, and the pair begin a sensual push-and-pull as they slowly dance around the room, eventually culminating with a kiss. However, things take a dark turn when the singer reveals herself as a vampire, brutally eviscerating him and burning his remains and belongings.

“You only call me on the weekend / You only love me when we freakin’ / you got me jumpin’ off the deep end / You only call me on the, you only call me on the weekend,” BIBI sings longingly in the chorus.

The singer and 88rising had previously partnered up with Samsung to create a “fun mode” music video for the song upon its release in October. That clip had featured BIBI strutting through the streets of Seoul, decorated with dynamic AR outfits along with shots of some of her fans “best looks”, handpicked by the singer herself.

Last month, BIBI joined the line-up at 88rising’s prolific Head In The Clouds festival for the first time, where she later went viral for kissing a female fan mid-performance. The show also marked the star’s first international gig.

“I thought it was a scam,” the singer said of the first time she had received a phone call from the label to perform at the festival. “I feel too lucky. I almost feel terrified. Like, I’m almost terrified of the luck I have right now. But I love it! I really love it.”