The line-up for next year’s edition of Austria’s Snowbombing festival has been revealed, with Bicep, CamelPhat, Rudimental (DJ), Gorgon City and many others on the bill.

“The Ultimate Alpine Festival Adventure” set in the Mayrhofen ski resort is readying for an electronic music-heavy event from April 4-9, 2022. Tickets are available to buy now.

Also in the first phase of the line-up reveal are: Wilkinson, Kurupt FM, Hannah Wants,

Solardo, Eats Everything, Elder Island, Sam Divine, My Nu Leng + Dread MC, 2MANYDJS (DJ set), Danny Howard, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Franky Wah, Heidi, Mele and many more.

There will be stage takeovers from Glitterbox, Defected Records, Sink The Pink, He.She.They, and Bez’s (Happy Mondays) Acid House across the week, while elsewhere ticketholders can explore the resort with skiing and food adventures.

More acts are to be announced later this year.

Last year’s festival was cancelled along with thousands of music events worldwide when the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

The edition planned for April 13-18 was due to see headline sets from Liam Gallagher and Chase & Status, with Foals, The Streets, Loyle Carner and more also on the bill.

Snowbombing organisers confirmed they were able to offer punters a full refund or instead transfer their tickets over to Snowbombing 2021, which ended up running as a virtual event due to the ongoing health crisis.

Meanwhile, dozens of music festivals have confirmed they will go ahead this year including Download Festival in the UK, Bonnaroo in the US and EXIT Festival in Serbia.