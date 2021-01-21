Bicep say DJs performing raves during the COVID-19 pandemic is “absolutely disgusting”

Bicep have hit out at DJs for performing at large raves during the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after a number of high-profile DJs, including Nina Kraviz and Dax J, performed legal sets across Europe but apparently weren’t socially distanced.

“Seeing these established DJs who have money playing big raves during a pandemic is just absolutely disgusting,” Matt McBriar told The Independent. “It’s drawn a line between the artists who think like businessmen and strategise on how to extract as much money as possible from everything, and the people who are driven by creativity.”

“They don’t need to do this,” added Andy Ferguson. “Take a year off, write an album. So many people lower down in dance music are struggling and this paints the whole industry in a bad light. It’s just that their egos need constant massaging.”

The duo also aired their frustration at how the government has handled the nightlife and hospitality industry during the pandemic, along with the current post-Brexit visa travel row.

The government has come in for heavy criticism since the UK officially left the EU earlier this month over the Brexit deal’s lack of support for touring musicians, specifically in terms of the failure to implement visa-free travel in Europe for British musicians and their crew.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has since said the government will look into ways of providing post-Brexit financial support for the music industry.

“It’s shocking how blatant their disregard is,” says McBriar. “The amount of money the music industry brings in, you’d think they’d at least care about that! If they gave a roadmap back, it would be enough for people to not just abandon their careers without hope. They’re just completely spineless.”

The pair’s latest album ‘Isles’ recently received four stars from NME and was described as a “hard-hitting second album” which “shows just how affecting dance music can be, even (or perhaps especially) right now.”