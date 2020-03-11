Biffy Clyro announce 2020 UK arena tour – promising “the best thing you’ve ever fucking seen”

Biffy Clyro have announced details of a UK arena tour to celebrate their new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings‘. Full dates and ticket details are below.

Having shared launch single ‘Instant History‘ and the follow-up ‘End Of‘ from their Rich Costey-produced eighth album (due on May 15), the Scottish trio have now confirmed that they’ll be hitting the road for shows in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Newcastle, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Leeds, Belfast, Cardiff and Bournemouth in September and October.

Speaking to NME about what to expect from the tour, frontman Simon Neil said that fans should await “a spectacle”.

“The ‘Ellipsis’ tour was one of my favourite stage productions,” Neil told NME. “You could have just as easily been at a techno show. Sometimes rock bands can just be a little too scared that it needs to be sweaty and dirty. Do whatever the fuck you want. As long as you’re being yourself.

“The best live shows of the last 10 years have been EDM shows – they’re the ones who are visually pushing things forwards. I want our show to be the best thing you’ve ever fucking seen.”

Biffy Clyro’s upcoming UK headline arena show dates are below. Fans who pre-order the new album here by 4pm on Monday March 16 will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale, while tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday March 20.

SEPTEMBER

25 – Aberdeen, P&J Arena

26 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

30 – Birmingham, Arena

OCTOBER

1 – London, The O2

3 – Manchester, Arena

4 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

6 – Belfast, SSE Arena

9 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

11 – Bournemouth, BIC

Last year, Biffy Clyro dropped the surprise soundtrack album ‘Balance Not Symmetry’ – which they say cleared the decks for them to progress with an experimental new sound and looking outwards lyrically for the first time.

“The whole album represents us as a band and society as a whole,” frontman Simon Neil told NME. “We need to learn from the good, the bad and the ugly. We can make a better world for everyone. That sounds so fucking drippy, but it’s within our power. There are good people in the world. We have a song on the album called ‘The Champ’ that talks about “the grey man’s curse”. So often, decent people don’t pipe up. Empty vessels make the most noise. It doesn’t reflect what’s going on in any situation.”

He continued: “It’s the first record where I’m looking outwards a little bit more. I’m normally very personal with what I write, but in this day and age it’s impossible to not be affected by these things that are constantly happening and infiltrating every aspect of all of our lives.”

Biffy Clyro will also perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in May.