Biffy Clyro add child t-shirt and baby grow to NHS charity merchandise range

Biffy Clyro have added some new items to their ‘Mon The NHS’ merchandise range, which raises money for NHS staff and volunteers caring for coronavirus patients.

The band recently announced a limited edition merchandise collection which donates 100% of its proceeds to NHS Charities Together, which helps those working on the frontline throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Today (April 25), Biffy shared that they were adding some new items to the range.

“We have now added a child t-shirt and baby grow to the ‘Mon The NHS’ range,” the band said on Instagram, sharing an image featuring the new additions.

The post added: “Available to pre-order now with 100% of proceeds going towards supporting @NHSCharitiesTogether.”

Head over to Biffy Clyro’s official website to purchase an item from the ‘Mon The NHS’ range.

Last month, Biffy Clyro revealed that they will perform live on their Facebook page every Friday, taking requests and raising money for NHS charities.

The most recent song from the the band’s Facebook live-stream performances saw frontman Simon Neil perform an unreleased new song.

Neil revealed that the new song, called ‘Holy Water’, won’t appear on the band’s upcoming album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, but said it “feels very appropriate at this moment in time.”

The band were set to release ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ on May 15, but last month they announced the record had been pushed back to August 14 due to the continued coronavirus crisis.