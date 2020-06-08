GAMING  

Biffy Clyro added to Download Festival’s ‘Download TV’ line-up

The virtual festival will screen classic sets from Downloads past this weekend

By Sam Moore
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro (Picture: Getty)

Biffy Clyro‘s 2017 Download Festival headline set has been added to the line-up for the festival’s upcoming ‘Download TV’ online event, which will be broadcast this weekend.

Download are staging a virtual festival online this weekend (June 12-14) after the 2020 edition of the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Download TV’ will screen over 20 hours of classic sets from festivals gone by throughout the weekend, including past shows by the virtual event’s “headliners” Iron MaidenKiss and System Of A Down.

Biffy have joined a line-up that also includes the likes of KornDeftonesBabymetalFrank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, The OffspringFuneral For A FriendThe DarknessBowling For Soup and more.

On Friday (June 12), ‘Download TV’ will play host to a world exclusive premiere from the late Chester Bennington’s previous band Grey Daze.

Sets can only be watched at the time of broadcast, with daytime programming set to be streamed simultaneously on Download’s FacebookTwitter and Twitch accounts.

The 4.5 hours of evening coverage on each of ‘Download TV”s three days will then be shown exclusively on the Download YouTube channel.

You can see a full list of the artists who will be featured on ‘Download TV’ below.

Kiss
Iron Maiden
System Of A Down

Alestorm
Alter Bridge
Amaranthe
Babymetal
Baroness
Biffy Clyro
Black Futures
Black Veil Brides
Bowling For Soup
Bury Tomorrow
Bush
Cemetery Sun
Creeper
Deftones
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Disturbed
Employed To Serve
Fozzy
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gojira
Grey Daze
Higher Power
Holding Absence
Killswitch Engage
Korn
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Mastodon
Milk Teeth
Motionless In White
NXT UK
Periphery
Poppy
Powerwolf
Skillet
Steel Panther
Stone Broken
The Darkness
The Hara
The Offspring
The Pretty Reckless
The Wildhearts
Theory
Those Damn Crows
Twin Temple
Volbeat
Wage War
Wayward Sons

Download Festival will return to Donington Park in 2021 from June 4-6.

