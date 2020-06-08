Biffy Clyro added to Download Festival’s ‘Download TV’ line-up

Biffy Clyro‘s 2017 Download Festival headline set has been added to the line-up for the festival’s upcoming ‘Download TV’ online event, which will be broadcast this weekend.
Download are staging a virtual festival online this weekend (June 12-14) after the 2020 edition of the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
‘Download TV’ will screen over 20 hours of classic sets from festivals gone by throughout the weekend, including past shows by the virtual event’s “headliners” Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down.
Biffy have joined a line-up that also includes the likes of Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, The Offspring, Funeral For A Friend, The Darkness, Bowling For Soup and more.
Your #DownloadTV schedule has landed… 🚨 Each afternoon we’ll be streaming on socials with live performances and a host of interactive content that celebrates the spirit of the festival. Then all roads lead to the evening show in partnership with @youtubemusic, featuring rare and unseen Download performances, exclusive interviews and so much more. Just like the festival, there are no replays. DLTV is a one off event and this weekend will be your only chance to catch the stream. Head to our website now for all the details and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel now for show reminders. 🔥 [link in bio]
On Friday (June 12), ‘Download TV’ will play host to a world exclusive premiere from the late Chester Bennington’s previous band Grey Daze.
Sets can only be watched at the time of broadcast, with daytime programming set to be streamed simultaneously on Download’s Facebook, Twitter and Twitch accounts.
The 4.5 hours of evening coverage on each of ‘Download TV”s three days will then be shown exclusively on the Download YouTube channel.
You can see a full list of the artists who will be featured on ‘Download TV’ below.
Kiss
Iron Maiden
System Of A Down
Alestorm
Alter Bridge
Amaranthe
Babymetal
Baroness
Biffy Clyro
Black Futures
Black Veil Brides
Bowling For Soup
Bury Tomorrow
Bush
Cemetery Sun
Creeper
Deftones
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Disturbed
Employed To Serve
Fozzy
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gojira
Grey Daze
Higher Power
Holding Absence
Killswitch Engage
Korn
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Mastodon
Milk Teeth
Motionless In White
NXT UK
Periphery
Poppy
Powerwolf
Skillet
Steel Panther
Stone Broken
The Darkness
The Hara
The Offspring
The Pretty Reckless
The Wildhearts
Theory
Those Damn Crows
Twin Temple
Volbeat
Wage War
Wayward Sons
Download Festival will return to Donington Park in 2021 from June 4-6.