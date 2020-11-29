Biffy Clyro and Lewis Capaldi among winners at Scottish Music Awards

Biffy Clyro and Lewis Capaldi were among the artists who took home awards at last night’s (November 28) Scottish Music Awards.

Hosted by Edith Bowman live from SWG3 in Glasgow, the awards ceremony took place virtually for the first time in its 22-year history.

Featuring performances from Capaldi, Amy Macdonald, Texas, Wet Wet Wet and more, the online event saw the country’s top artists come together to raise vital funds for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, which expects to lose 50% of its income in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Biffy Clyro picked up the Best Album Award for their latest record ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ and shared a special video message.

“Hello everybody, we hope you’re well,” the band’s acceptance speech began. “Thank you so much for the Scottish Music Award Album of the Year, it means a lot to us.

“When we started recording this record last year, I guess like everyone else, we had no idea what 2020 held in store, but you know what, the power of music and art feels more important than ever this year.”

They added: “We’ll all be back together soon I hope, we love you guys, we miss you guys.”

The Best UK Award went to Capaldi, who performed an acoustic rendition of his songs ‘Before You Go’ and ‘Someone You Loved’.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to the Scottish Music Awards, for giving me the award for SSE’s Best UK Artist this year,” he said upon accepting his award. “I know people haven’t been releasing music or anything this year, so that’s kind of an award just for existing, I guess, but… I’ll take it.”

Texas, who recorded an exclusive set for this year’s ceremony, received the Icon Award, which frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri called “very, very special, especially after the amount of years as a band that we’ve been together”.

She added: “To be given this and for everybody to think that we deserve it, it means a lot. To be relevant, still making records and be successful this far down the line, for over 30 years, we feel very very lucky.”

Other awards went to Amy Macdonald (Women In Music Award), Wet Wet Wet (Outstanding Contribution Award), Luke La Volpe (Best Male Breakthrough Award), Kitti (Best Female Breakthrough Award), HYYTS (Best Pop Act Award), Dougie MacLean (Special Recognition Award) and Gun (Ambassadors Of Rock Award).

The Nordoff Robbins Legend Award was awarded to DJ George Bowie, while Graeme Park’s Hacienda Classical Orchestra took home the Innovation Award.

Speaking on the event, Donald C MacLeod, chairman of the Nordoff Robbins Fundraising Committee Scotland said: “Like so many charities, Nordoff Robbins have been severely impacted by COVID-19 and we truly can’t thank everybody who came together to make this event happen enough.

“From Scottish music legends like Dougie MacLean and Wet Wet Wet, superstars like Lewis Capaldi and Biffy Clyro, and not to mention rising stars like Stephanie Cheape and Luke La Volpe – music has been a lifeline for so many of us during these unprecedented times and their support is so appreciated.”

He concluded: “And to our audience who joined in from their own homes tonight and so generously donated to Nordoff Robbins – your ongoing support ensures we can provide music therapy to those who need it most, particularly in these trying times when more people than ever are facing social isolation. Congratulations to all our winners.”

Earlier this week, Capaldi announced a new deluxe version of his debut album, which features a live album recorded at London’s Wembley Arena.

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil has joined forces with his long-term guitar tech Richard ‘Churd’ Pratt to create his first ever signature guitar pedal.