Biffy Clyro and Placebo pull out of Moscow’s Park Live festival in support of Ukraine

Biffy Clyro and Placebo have announced that they’ve pulled out of Moscow’s Park Live 2022 in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The annual festival – the purpose of which is to bring “pop-culture heroes of our time” to Russia – is due to take place at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex on June 16–19 and July 7–10/14-17.

Biffy Clyro took to Instagram today (March 2) to announce that they will no longer be appearing at the festival.

“Following the invasion of Ukraine, Biffy Clyro will no longer be appearing at Park Live festival in Moscow this Summer,” the band wrote, sharing an image of a Ukrainian flag. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all Ukrainian citizens and Russian people who desire peace.”

Placebo issued a statement on Twitter about their withdrawal. “It is with great sadness that Placebo announce their withdrawal from Park Live Festival in Moscow in July.

“We stand firmly against the atrocious war currently waged against Ukraine.”

They continued: “Placebo have been touring in Russia for over twenty years and it is heartbreaking to see a country we love, and, in which we have many dear friends, dragged into this nightmare.

“We know the vast majority of the people of Russia stand against these barbaric actions too.”

Placebo concluded: “Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. You are in our thoughts constantly”.

It comes after Ukraine severed diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation last Thursday (February 24).

The actions of Putin, who has claimed that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and that his country’s actions amount to a “special military operation”, have drawn widespread condemnation from across the globe.

Reactions to the situation in Ukraine from prominent figures in the worlds of music, entertainment and politics have been posted on social media, with the likes of Foals’ Yannis Philippakis, Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos, Yungblud, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Taika Waititi and Amanda Palmer all speaking out in support of Ukraine.

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks has penned an emotive post about the ongoing conflict saying “my heart is broken”, while Madonna voiced her support for Ukraine with a fan-made video set to a remix of her 2005 song ‘Sorry’.

Elton John has also expressed that he’s “heartbroken” over the “nightmare” the people of Ukraine are currently living through.

Meanwhile, Green Day have cancelled an upcoming show in Moscow in light of the conflict.

Billie Joe Armstrong and co. were due to perform at Spartak Stadium in the Russian capital on May 29. However, due to the invasion of Ukraine the band have decided to cancel the date citing that “this moment is not about stadium rock shows”.

Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has also cancelled a series of shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine, which has a population of 44million people, borders both Russia and the European Union. As the BBC reports, Russia has long resisted Ukraine’s move towards embracing European institutions like NATO and the EU.

Putin is now demanding guarantees from the West and Ukraine that it will not join NATO, a defensive alliance of 30 countries, and that Ukraine demilitarise and become a neutral state.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict.