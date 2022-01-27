Biffy Clyro announce 2022 North American tour

Biffy Clyro have announced plans for a 15-date North American tour in the spring.

The Scottish trio will hit the road in Chicago on April 17, taking in further dates in the likes of Washington, New York, Toronto, Las Vegas and San Francisco before wrapping up in LA on May 9. You can view the full list of dates below.

It is the first time the band have performed in the US and Canada since 2017.

Announcing their return the band wrote: “North America, we’ve missed you, it’s been way too long! We can’t wait to come and play for you all again, it’s going to be special…”

North America – we've missed you, it's been way too long! We can't wait to come and play for you all again, it's going to be special… Simon, James and Ben x Biffy will return to the US & Canada in April & May. Sign up to Team Biffy presale access at https://t.co/L9J2XExfWC pic.twitter.com/IPTBOWZnGn — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) January 25, 2022

The jaunt comes despite the trio being forced to postpone their 2022 European headline tour due to ongoing COVID concerns.

They were due to hit the road in Europe last October for a run of delayed concerts. In June, however, they announced that the gigs were being pushed back again to February/March this year.

But last week, Biffy Clyro told fans that the concerts will now take place between August and October “due to ongoing concerns and restrictions around coronavirus”.

The trio added in a statement: “We are gutted to be moving these dates again, but can’t wait to come out and see everyone when it’s safe to do so. Simon, James & Ben x.”

They had been due to perform a trio of intimate acoustic gigs this month, but those appearances were also postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases. New dates are said to be “coming soon”.

In June, the trio will top the bill at Edinburgh’s new pop-up venue The Big Top alongside Madness, Fatboy Slim and more.