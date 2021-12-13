Biffy Clyro announce acoustic gig in London next month

Biffy Clyro will perform a special acoustic gig in London next month.

The three-piece will perform at Hackney Church on January 18, 2022 ahead of the start of their rescheduled European tour.

The show, titled ‘Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard’, will be one of Biffy’s first live performances of tracks from ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’, which came out in October.

“We’re delighted to be playing an acoustic show for Radio X in Hackney Church,” Biffy frontman Simon Neil said in a statement. “A special venue for a special show.”

Tickets for Biffy Clyro’s acoustic Hackney Church gig go on sale from 9am on Friday (December 17) from here.

Highlights from the gig will also be broadcast on Global Player from January 23.

Last month Biffy wrapped up an intimate UK tour, which featured stops at venues that the band hadn’t played in over 10 years.

Speaking to NME back in October, the band revealed how the coronavirus pandemic made them go back to the drawing board and eventually resulted in the creation of ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’.

“The liberation of doing anything that you had any control over last year was a thrill in itself,” Simon Neil explained.

“We couldn’t leave the house, we couldn’t go shopping, no one could see anyone they cared about – so the only freedom we had was in these ideas and these songs.”