Biffy Clyro announce huge 2019 UK festival warm-up show in Scarborough

Biffy Clyro have announced details of a huge show in Scarborough as their exclusive mainland UK headline gig for 2019.

The Scottish alt-rock veterans surprised fans last week with the release of the original soundtrack album ‘Balance, Not Symmetry‘.

Now, they’ve announced they’ll be playing an exclusively festival warm-up show at the 8,000-capacity Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday June 14. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday May 24 and will be available here.

The band will then continue on a run of festival dates, including an appearance headlining Isle Of Wight Festival 2019.

Their new original soundtrack was written to a film by Jamie Adams. Due for release on July 26, it stars Laura Harrier (BlackKkKsman), Bria Vinaite (The Florida Project), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion), Freya Mavor (The Sense Of An Ending), Tasmin Egerton (The Brothers Grimsby), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), Shauna Macdonald (The Descent) and newcomer Scott Miller.

“On meeting Jamie, we realised early on that we’d both had to deal with grief at a relatively young age and so it was interesting to talk about how we’d both dealt with it and the effect it had on us,” said Biffy frontman Simon Neil, “and this is the main crux of the film, delving into the lonely world of grief and loss and coming out the other side.”

In a four-star review of Biffy’s new album, NME concluded: Not everything here will be of interest to every Biffy Clyro fan. A lot of it might jar with casual fans who continue to call the band Billy Clyro.

“But there is magic here, unquestionable magic. And yet best of all; ‘Balance, Not Symmetry’’s legacy might be that it ultimately reinvigorates one of Britain’s most special of bands.”