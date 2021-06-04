Biffy Clyro announce huge Cardiff show for September

Biffy Clyro have announced they’ll be playing a huge Cardiff show set to take place in September.

The Scottish trio, who released their most recent album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ back in August, will be taking over Cardiff Bay’s Alexandra Head on September 16, with support coming from Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes.

“We are excited to announce that Biffy Clyro will headline Cardiff Bay on September 16th 2021, as part of the Bay Series with special guests @andtherattlesnakes,” a post on the band’s Twitter said – see the announcement below.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on June 11; you can get them here.

We are excited to announce that Biffy Clyro will headline Cardiff Bay on September 16th 2021, as part of the Bay Series with special guests @frankcarter23 & @therattlesnakes … 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vx1viMhO3c — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) June 4, 2021

It comes after Biffy Clyro rescheduled their upcoming ‘Fingers Crossed’ UK tour following the UK government’s recent announcement of its ‘roadmap’ out of coronavirus lockdown.

The gigs, which were set to take place in a number of venues that the trio haven’t played “in over 10 years”, have now moved the gigs to October and November 2021, with the live dates set to kick off in Liverpool on October 29 and end on November 4 in Bristol.

In March, Biffy also rearranged their huge summer concert in Glasgow to September 9, moving it from Bellahouston Park to Glasgow Green.

See the full list of upcoming Biffy Clyro gigs below:

Advertisement

September 2021

9 – Glasgow Green, Glasgow

16 – Cardiff Bay’s Alexandra Head, Cardiff

October 2021

29 – University (Mountford Hall), Liverpool

30 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

31 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

November 2021

2 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

3 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

4 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Last month, the band told NME on the red carpet last month that they’ve already finished the follow-up to ‘A Celebration Of Endings‘.

“The title has changed and we’ve got to keep it top secret at the moment, but we finished it literally last week,” Neil told NME. “We weren’t intending on doing it, but we’ve ended up making an amazing album.”

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil is to host six specialist shows on BBC Radio Scotland, starting this month.

The Simon Neil Experience will hear Neil “explore his love of music and share tracks from artists that have inspired him as a musician and music fan”. Each show will focus on a particular genre including rock, pop, experimental, heartbreak, soundtracks, and metal.