Biffy Clyro announce huge UK and Ireland tour for November

Biffy Clyro have announced details of a UK and Ireland arena tour for November – you can find out ticket details below.

The news follows on from the Scottish trio’s recent headline set at Download Festival, with the band set to celebrate their 2020 album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ and 2021’s ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’ at the gigs.

Biffy will be joined by Architects on all of the dates of their UK and Ireland tour, which will kick off in Leeds on November 5.

Dates in Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, London, Cardiff and Bournemouth will also take place.

“It’s been way too long,” the band said in a statement about their tour news.

“We are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it.”

General sale tickets for Biffy Clyro’s UK and Ireland tour in November will be available from 9am on Friday (June 24) from here. You can see the band’s upcoming tour schedule below.

November

5 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

6 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

8 – 3Arena, Dublin

9 – SSE Arena, Belfast

11 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

12 – The O2, London

14 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 –International Centre, Bournemouth

Biffy Clyro will play at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh on Saturday (June 25), before festival dates at Roskilde, Open’er and Mad Cool Sunset this summer.