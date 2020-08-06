Biffy Clyro announce intimate ‘Fingers Crossed’ UK tour for 2021

Biffy Clyro have announced an intimate ‘Fingers Crossed’ UK tour for 2021.

The group will play a short run of dates in April 2021 at Liverpool, London, Cambridge, Sheffield, Southampton and Bristol in intimate venues they haven’t played “in over ten years,” according to a post on their website.

Fans who pre-order their new album ‘A Celebration of Endings’, or who register on their official website before August 17, will receive access to a pre-sale. Fans who have already pre-ordered or registered will automatically be granted access.

The pre-sale begins on August 19 ahead of the general sale on August 21.

You can see the post and the tour dates below:

Biffy Clyro ‘Fingers Crossed’ Tour 2021

APRIL

11 – Liverpool, University (Mountford Hall)

12 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

13 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

15 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

16 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

17 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Whilst the dates are not intended to replace their arena tour, the group said the short run of dates would give them “the best chance” to perform to fans next year with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing on their website, the group said: “We’ve decided to announce a short run of dates at intimate venues for April 2021.

“These dates are not intended to replace the arena tour, but given the current uncertainty of large scale indoor arena shows in the UK, we feel they will give us the best chance to play live to our fans as soon as possible.”

The group also said there would be “big announcements” for Scotland and Europe “in the coming days.”

Biffy also recently shared new track ‘Weird Leisure’ from their forthcoming A Celebration Of Endings’, which is set for release on August 14.

It follows the release of previous album tracks ‘Instant History’ and ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’.

To mark the release of ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, Biffy are set to play a special livestreamed show from an unnamed iconic Glasgow venue on August 15.