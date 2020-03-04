Biffy Clyro reveal new album title

Biffy Clyro have announced the title of their upcoming new album.

The three-piece are currently readying the release of the record, which will be the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Ellipsis’ and their 2019 soundtrack album ‘Balance, Not Symmetry’, which accompanied the film of the same name that was co-written by frontman Simon Neil.

Biffy have now confirmed their new album title, ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, as well as the record’s official artwork, which you can see below.

Although a release date for ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ has yet to be confirmed, Biffy frontman Simon Neil confirmed to NME last month that the LP will consist of 11 songs and will be “the first record where I’m looking outwards a little bit more” in terms of his songwriting.

“I’m normally very personal with what I write, but in this day and age it’s impossible to not be affected by these things that are constantly happening and infiltrating every aspect of all of our lives,” he said.

“I always remember saying, ‘I’m never going to write songs about society’ or whatever, but it’s just impossible not to. The songs felt like they were the ones that spoke to me the most.”

‘A Celebration Of Endings’ was previewed on February 20 with the single ‘Instant History’. Speaking to NME about the song, Neil said that the track is about “embracing progress without completely dismissing everything that we’ve learned from the past”.

“You can’t just go on blindly and ignore everything that’s happened, but equally you can make your own history ahead of time,” he added.