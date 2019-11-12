Biffy Clyro call Fleetwood Mac “cheeky bastards” for “rejecting” Glastonbury slot over fee

"There’s not enough money for them, those cheeky bastards!"

Biffy Clyro have described Fleetwood Mac as “cheeky bastards” after the rock legends allegedly failed to agree a Glastonbury set because they weren’t being paid enough.

Recent reports claim that the ‘Go Your Own Way’ legends turned down the chance to perform on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in June 2020 to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary.

Although the band are yet to discuss the set, festival boss Michael Eavis has said in the past that they were beyond the event’s budget.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Biffy Clyro’s frontman Simon Neil said: “Look at Fleetwood Mac. There’s not enough money for them, those cheeky bastards!

“It is such a shame isn’t it? It’s not in the spirit of Glastonbury, it’s not about the money. If the Rolling Stones can do it, Kanye did it, U2, and you’re telling me Fleetwood Mac can’t? Fuck it, no way.”

The apparent failure to strike a deal is a contrast to Mick Fleetwood’s comments, after he told fans earlier this year that they still had “a big field to play at a rained-out festival in England next year”.

When asked if Biffy Clyro would be headlining themselves, Simon teased: “That would be telling, wouldn’t it?”

Although the festival headliners are yet to be confirmed for 2020, Diana Ross has been confirmed for the Legends Slot and other acts tipped for an appearance include Paul McCartney, Foals, The 1975, Taylor Swift, Green Day and Fleetwood Mac.

At present, Kendrick Lamar is leading the betting for a Glastonbury slot.