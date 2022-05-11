Biffy Clyro, CHVRCHES and Baby Keem added to Roskilde 2022 line-up

Biffy Clyro, CHVRCHES and Baby Keem are among the names that have been added to the line-up for Roskilde 2022.

The Danish festival returns from June 25-July 2 this year after both its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

A total of 68 new acts have been announced for Roskilde, taking the total number of artists in music, art and activism at the event to 290. Other names added to the line-up include Anitta, H.E.R., Jerry Cantrell and Shygirl.

“We continue our focus on new, exciting stars. It is important for us that our line-up is diverse – also geographically. With a name like Anitta, we now see that new stars from areas like Latin America can perform on the biggest stages in Europe,” said Roskilde Festival’s head of programme Anders Wahrén.

“I saw both Anitta and Baby Keem at Coachella this year and they were some of the best performing acts over there. Baby Keem stood all alone on stage and managed to captivate the audience without a lot of hype and equipment around him. I’m sure it is one of the concerts that will be really impressive this summer as well.”

Discussing some of the up-and-coming artists that have been added to the line-up, Wahrén said: “The programme on the stages Countdown and Rising is a really important part of Roskilde Festival because this is where you will find the names who will perform on the big stages in the future.

“The many lockdowns over the past two years have made it virtually impossible for new artists to meet an audience, and therefore we have spent more time on booking the programme this year so that we are sure to include the latest trends. I think we have succeeded and the programme for the festival’s first days is incredibly varied this year.”

Dua Lipa and Tyler, the Creator were previously announced to headline this year’s edition. Other acts at the top of the bill include Post Malone, Haim and St. Vincent, The Smile, Jada, The Blaze and Thomas Helmig.

TLC, Kacey Musgraves, Little Simz, Ashnikko, Rae Sremmurd, Polo G, Jimmy Eat World, Turnstile, Zulu, Lorraine James, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers and Sigrid are also on the line-up, as are Mitksi, Big Thief, Arlo Parks, Fontaines D.C., Kelly Lee Owens, Sky Ferriera, Fred Again and Moses Sumney.

Tickets for the festival are available to purchase here. You can see the full line-up here.