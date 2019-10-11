Biffy Clyro confirm their next album will arrive in “first half” of next year

They're "in the trenches", apparently...

Biffy Clyro have confirmed that their anticipated eighth album will arrive in the “first half” of 2020.

The Scottish rockers revealed they were back in the studio last month, sharing a video of frontman Simon Neil laying down vocals in Los Angeles.

Speaking exclusively to NME, bassist James Johnston confirmed that fans won’t have to wait too long to hear the Biff’s eighth studio album.

When quizzed about a release date, he explained: “I think the first half of next year is vague enough! I can tell you that much without getting locked up. We’ve had the MTV Unplugged album and this year we had the Balance of Symmetry soundtrack album.

“By the time this record comes out it’ll be three albums in three years and I think that’s quite a good return.”

While Johnston remained coy about what to expect, he explained that Biffy are “in the trenches” as they continue work on the record. It’s the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Ellipsis’, which received a four-star review upon release.

“We’re feeling in a really great place and it shows that we’re still hungry to make music,” Johnston said of their follow-up.

This is our life. We’re really proud of it, and can’t quite wait for you all to hear it.”

It comes after the band confirmed that they’re working with producer Rich Costey on the record (the man behind 2016’s ‘Ellipsis’ as well as Muse‘s ‘Absolution‘, ‘Black Holes And Revelations‘, ‘Drones‘ and ‘Simulation Theory‘).

Speaking to NME earlier this year, drummer Ben Johnston described their next record as a “rocking opus”.

“It’s a work in progress and quite an overyielding beast at the moment, but we’ll get it into shape over the next few months,” he said.

“It’s definitely a lot more rocking that ‘Ellipsis’ was. Once again, we’re working with Rich Costey again so it will have that modern vibe to it.”

Next week, Biffy will take a break from recording to play an intimate show at Birmingham’s Digbeth Arena for Jack Daniels Presents. The show is in support of the Music Venues Trust which acts to protect, secure and improve UK Grassroots Music Venues for the benefit of venues, communities and upcoming artists.

Describing what to expect, Johnston explained: “It’s very intimate and in quite a unique arena! The fans are gonna be treated to something special, and we’ve been in the studio for three to four months so the chance to get out and see some faces, play some new songs is something we couldn’t turn down.”