Biffy Clyro continue to tease new music with mysterious video clip

Biffy Clyro have shared a mysterious new video clip, amid speculation that a new album is on the way.

The Scottish three-piece have this month begun teasing the arrival of possible new material, with the band changing all of their social media profiles to the same shade of cyan last week.

They then began sending cryptic postcards to their fans which includes a mysterious URL on the reverse, which is titled ‘Instant History’.

The latest piece of the puzzle comes via a new Instagram video which sees frontman Simon Neil painting a shade of cyan on a camera lens, while bandmates James and Ben Johnston look on in the background.

The clip is soundtracked by foreboding post-rock instrumentals, before a distinct drum beat kicks in at the end of it.

They captioned the video ‘Instant History’ once more, alongside the hashtag #thisisthesoundthatwemake.

It comes after the band previously confirmed that a new record will arrive in the first half of 2020.

Speaking to NME, bassist James Johnston said: “I think the first half of next year is vague enough! I can tell you that much without getting locked up. We’ve had the MTV Unplugged album and this year we had the Balance of Symmetry soundtrack album.

“By the time this record comes out it’ll be three albums in three years and I think that’s quite a good return.”

Last year Biffy Clyro released their film project Balance, Not Symmetry, which was directed by Jamie Adams, and featured an all-new soundtrack from the band. It premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival in June.

In January, Biffy were announced alongside Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, in the first wave of acts for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, which will take place in Dundee later this year.