Listen to Biffy Clyro’s cover of Frightened Rabbit’s ‘The Modern Leper’, from upcoming ‘The Midnight Organ Flight’ covers album

The full tracklist has also been revealed

The first music from ‘Tiny Changes’, the forthcoming covers album of Frightened Rabbit‘s classic LP ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’, has been revealed.

Both Biffy Clyro and Julien Baker have both taken on the first song from the album, which is out on July 12 via Atlantic Records. Take a listen to both below. You can pre-order ‘Tiny Changes’ now here.

The record shares a name with the charity set up by the family in the memory of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, who took his own life last year, which comes from the lyrics to the band’s song ‘Heads Roll Off’.

The full tracklisting for the album has also been revealed, with The Twilight Sad, Josh Ritter, Daughter, Katie Harkin and Sarah Silverman all confirmed to appear.

The full tracklist is as follows:

01. ‘The Modern Leper’ – Biffy Clyro

02. ‘Feel Better’ – Oxford Collapse

03. ‘Good Arms vs Bad Arms’ – Fiskur

04. ‘Fast Blood’ – Right On Dynamite

05. ‘Old Old Fashioned’ – Josh Ritter

06. ‘Twist’ – Wintersleep

07. ‘Bright Pink Bookmark’ – Peter Katis

08. ‘Head Rolls Off’ – Craig Finn

09. ‘My Backwards Walk’ – Katie Harkin & Sarah Silverman

10. ‘Keep Yourself Warm’ – Benjamin Gibbard

11. ‘Extrasupervery’ – Jeff Zeigler

12. ‘Poke’ – Daughter

13. ‘Floating In The Forth’ – The Twilight Sad

14. ‘Who’d You Kill Now’ – Aaron Dessner & Lauren Mayberry

15. ‘The Modern Leper’ – Julien Baker

16. ‘The Twist’ – Piano Bar Fight

17. ‘My Backwards Walk’ – Manchester Orchestra

As announced by the band yesterday, Hutchison was a part of the curation of the album before his death. “Scott was a vital part of bringing this album together and it’s something he was very excited about and worked hard to bring to life. He listened to and approved every track on there with us and he had already started preparing the artwork,” they said.

Hutchison took his own life last May after a battle with depression. Before his death, the band went out on a special 10th anniversary tour for ‘The Midnight Organ Fight‘. Listed by NME as one of the best albums of 2008 and of the last decade, the band’s acclaimed second album and cult favourite was hailed by NME as “bleak [but] also utterly beautiful, scathingly honest, darkly hilarious and impossibly grandiose”.

For help and advice on mental health: