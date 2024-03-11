Biffy Clyro to play first three albums in full at special London and Glasgow shows

Biffy Clyro have announced details of a string of shows in London and Glasgow, dubbed ‘A Celebration Of Beginnings’ and featuring performances of their first three albums in full. See full dates and ticket details below.

After teasing fans with silhouette reimaginings of the three LPs released via Beggars Banquet, the Scottish rock veterans have now shared a handwritten note on a slate announced that they’ll be playing six special and intimate shows this October to celebrate ‘Blackened Sky’ [2002], ‘Vertigo of Bliss’ [2003] and ‘Infinity Land’ [2004].

Promising to “reward hardcore fans who have been with the band throughout their journey to date”, Biffy will be playing three consecutive nights at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, before they return to Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom for their first live shows at the venue since 2014.

Advertisement

At each show the band play one album in full, followed by a selection of greatest hits and fan favourites from their other records.

There will be a fanclub Team Biffy pre-sale taking place from 10am tomorrow (March 12) for those signed up to the band’s mailing list, before tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday (March 15) and will be available here.

Biffy Clyro’s ‘A Celebration Of Beginnings’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER 2024:

Sunday 20 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – ‘Blackened Sky’

Monday 21 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – ‘Vertigo of Bliss’

Tuesday 22 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – ‘Infinity Land’

Thursday 24 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – ‘Blackened Sky’

Friday 25 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – ‘Vertigo of Bliss’

Saturday 26 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – ‘Infinity Land’

The three albums released via Beggars Banquet saw Biffy Clyro become a popular cult concern on the UK rock scene at the turn of the century with math-rock-inspired early singles ‘57’, ‘Toys Toys Toys Choke, Toys Toys Toys’ and ‘Glitter And Trauma’, showcasing the band’s knack for awkward, jagged hooks and lyrical riddles.

Advertisement

“That twisted take on everything has always been so us – even down to our band name,” frontman Simon Neil told NME in 2020, reflecting on their early years. “If you’d have told anyone from that era that we’d be the ones to stick around for 20 years, then they probably would have laughed in your face.”

“If you’d told anyone that we’d stick around for 20 years, they would have laughed.

The band signed to major label Warner Records for 2007’s ‘Puzzle’, reaching Number Two in the UK album charts and achieving the band’s first mainstream breakthrough success.

The post in the band’s announcement of the ‘Celebration Of Beginnings’ shows teased “before Biffy X” – suggesting that their 10th album is on the way. The band’s last release was 2021’s acclaimed ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After‘, the follow-up and sister album of 2020’s ‘A Celebration Of Endings‘.

In the years since, Neil has been busy with long-mooted grindcore side-project Empire State Bastard with Oceansize‘s Mike Vennart, Slayer‘s Dave Lombardo and Bitch Falcon‘s Naomi Macleod – releasing debut album ‘Rivers Of Heresy‘ last year.

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro will also be headlining Victorious Festival in Portsmouth in August.