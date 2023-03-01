Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil’s new band Empire State Bastard announce intimate UK tour

Empire State Bastard have shared details of an intimate UK tour.

The band, which is the side project of Biffy Clyro singer and guitarist Simon Neil and Mike Vennart (Biffy Clyro live guitarist, solo artist, and ex-Oceansize frontman), have announced a spring tour before releasing any music.

They will be joined by Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Testament, Fantomas) on drums and Naomi Macleod (Bitch Falcon) on bass.

Empire State Bastard kick the shows off in Glasgow on March 26 at Cathouse before heading to Manchester’s Rebellion on March 27 and London’s The Underworld on March 28. Tickets for shows will be available here from 10am GMT this Friday (March 3).

Empire State Bastard intimate UK tour 2023:

MARCH

26 – Glasgow, Cathouse

27 – Manchester, Rebellion

28 – London, The Underworld

The news follows the band sharing a first teaser of music last week – listen below.

Neil previously spoke about the project during an In Conversation video chat with NME, where he said he had four albums lined up with Biffy Clyro, Marmaduke Duke, Empire State Bastard and Tippie Toes.

He said at the time: “We’ve got the new Biffy record, Marmaduke Duke’s ‘Death Of The Duke’, then we’ve got Tippie Toes which is a mong-ageddon drone project where you can just take some valium and chill out, and then a grindcore extreme metal album called ‘Empire State Bastard’. Honestly, it’s the one thing getting me through not touring – just knowing I can spend the year making new music.”

Neil continued: “I like putting myself in these positions where I’m like, ‘I should never be doing this, so this is what I’m going to do’. I don’t just want to do the same shit. Every time between records, I want to do something that’s fucked up and off the wall. It brings me back to Biffy and I’m more in love with it now than I’ve ever been.”

Other than Biffy Clyro’s 2021 album ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’ none of the other records have yet surfaced.

But Empire State Bastard have already announced that they are set to appear at French metal festival Hellfest alongside Kiss, Mötley Crüe, Iron Maiden and Slipknot in Clisson from June 15-18. You can find more information on tickets here.

They have since been confirmed for three UK festival performances this summer: at Download Festival, ArcTanGent, and 2000Trees.