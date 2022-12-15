Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil’s new side project Empire State Bastard announce first show

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil’s new side project Empire State Bastard have announced their first show.

The project, which also includes Biffy’s touring guitarist Mike Vennart, will make their debut at the French metal festival Hellfest alongside the likes of Kiss, Mötley Crüe, Iron Maiden and Slipknot.

The band will play on the last night of the event which takes place in Clisson from June 15-18. You can find more infomation on tickets here.

Advertisement

This year’s event saw the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Scorpions and Nince Inch Nails headline.

It begins. Empire State Bastard, my new band with Simon Neil of @BiffyClyro, will play Hellfest in 2023. https://t.co/IcEyEJEGf2 — Mike Vennart🔺🔺🔻 (@Vennart) December 15, 2022

Neil previously spoke about the project during an In Conversation video chat with NME, where he said he had four albums lined with Biffy Clyro, Marmaduke Duke, Empire State Bastard and Tippie Toes.

He said: “We’ve got the new Biffy record, Marmaduke Duke’s ‘Death Of The Duke’, then we’ve got Tippie Toes which is a mong-ageddon drone project where you can just take some valium and chill out, and then a grindcore extreme metal album called ‘Empire State Bastard’. Honestly, it’s the one thing getting me through not touring – just knowing I can spend the year making new music.”

Other than Biffy Clyro’s 2021 album ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’ none of the other records have yet surfaced.

Advertisement

Vennart previously released a solo album called ‘In The Dead, Dead Wood’ but this is the first time he has mentioned Empire State Bastard.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Neil guested on a new version of Goldfinger‘s classic song ‘Superman’ which originally featured on the band’s 1997 album ‘Hang-Ups.

He was also recently presented with an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University.

The vocalist, guitarist and songwriter received a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from the University for “his continued inspiration to all creatives the world over”.

Speaking about the honour, Neil said in a statement: “To receive this doctorate is an honour I could never have expected. To receive it in Glasgow, a city which has featured so long and so supportively in the band’s story, is the stuff of dreams.

“I am also proud to be connected to such a forward-thinking institution as Caledonian University, and accept this honour gratefully.”