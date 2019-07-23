Biffy Clyro give us an update on their “rocking opus” of a new album

"It’s definitely a lot more rocking that ‘Ellipsis’ was"

Biffy Clyro have revealed that they are progressing well with their “overyielding beast” of a new album, that looks set to be “a lot more rocking” than its predecessor ‘Ellipsis‘.

Back in May, the Scottish alt-rock veterans surprised fans when they suddenly dropped their soundtrack album ‘Balance, Not Symmetry‘. Since 2018, the band have been open in their plans to work on a more traditional album (under the name of ‘Opus 8‘) alongside the soundtrack.

Now, they’ve confirmed to NME that they’re back in the studio with producer Rich Costey (the man behind 2016’s ‘Ellipsis’ as well as Muse‘s ‘Absolution‘, ‘Black Holes And Revelations‘, ‘Drones‘ and ‘Simulation Theory‘).

“We’ve been out in LA with Rich Costey just getting album number eight together,” Biffy drummer Ben Johnston told NME. “It’s coming along nicely. It was nice to have a little break in the middle to come home, rock out and play some live shows.”

If you’re hoping for something on the epic side of Biffy, Johnston said that the next was was “still an opus”.

“It’s a work in progress and quite an overyielding beast at the moment, but we’ll get it into shape over the next few months,” he continued. “I mean to be honest, the soundtrack album ended up being not particularly cinematic. To me, it was more like an album made by a bunch of different bands. There’s a lot of rock songs, verses and choruses on there. It’s probably the least soundtrack-y soundtrack album that has ever been made.

“But, it’s definitely a lot more rocking on this album. It’s definitely a lot more rocking that ‘Ellipsis’ was. Once again, we’re working with Rich Costey again so it will have that modern vibe to it.”

However, you may have to wait a little longer until we hear any more new material.

“It will definitely be next year, man,” Johnston added. “It takes a while when you’re working with Rich Costey.”

Johnston also spoke to NME about their involvement in ‘Tiny Changes’, the tribute album to Frightened Rabbit’s ‘Midnight Organ Fight‘. The release comes in the wake of the death of frontman Scott Hutchison last year.

“Scott had this smile that just gave you hope and put a good slant on the day,” Johnston told NME, paying tribute. “But the actual content that was coming out of his mouth in his songs was really morbid. He was both unique but very relatable. Scott was articulate but seemed to sum up the way that a lot of people in Scotland feel, but we don’t know how to say it.”

He added: “He was the voice of not only a generation, but a nation. I’ve just got so much love for Scott, for the band. It’s unquantifiable.”

‘Tiny Changes’ is out now.