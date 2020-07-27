Biffy Clyro postpone all upcoming 2020 tour dates

Biffy Clyro have announced that they’re postponing all of their upcoming 2020 tour dates.
The band, who will release their previously delayed new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ next month, are promising to reschedule all of the shows at a later date.
The tour dates, which included shows in the UK, Ireland, Europe and Australia, were set to run between September 2020 and January 2021.
See Biffy Clyro’s postponed world tour dates below.
SEPTEMBER 2020
25 – Aberdeen, P&J Arena
26 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
30 – Birmingham, Arena
OCTOBER
1 – London, The O2
3 – Manchester, Arena
4 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
6 – Belfast, SSE Arena
9 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
11 – Bournemouth, BIC
17 – Paris, Casino De
19 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz
20 – Madrid, Riviera
22 – Luxembourg, Rockhal
23 – Berlin, Mercedez Benz Arena
25 – Hamburg, Sporthalle
26 – Stuttgart, Porsche Arena
28 – Zurich, Halle 622
29 – Milan, Lorenzini District
NOVEMBER
1 – Frankfurt, Festhalle Harmonie
3 – Munich, Zenith
4 – Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric HALLE
5 – Amsterdam AFAS Live
7 – Copenhagen, Grey Hall
8 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene
9 – Stockholm, Fallan
JANUARY 2021
14 – Brisbane, Tivoli
15 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
16 – Melbourne, Forum
To mark the release of ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, Biffy are set to play a special livestreamed show from an unnamed iconic Glasgow venue on August 15.
“They won’t be confined just to the stage, as with no audience in the room, they will take full creative advantage of the extra space they’ll have within the venue,” a statement announcing the show reads.
“The band will perform across different set ups within the venue to create a unique and truly special experience that reflects the musical journey of ‘A Celebration of Endings’.”
Watch Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil play ‘Instant History’ and ‘Spanish Radio’ from his living room for NME‘s Home Sessions above.
Read the NME Big Read cover interview with Neil about ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ here.