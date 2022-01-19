Biffy Clyro reschedule 2022 European tour: “We are gutted”

Biffy Clyro have postponed their 2022 European headline tour due to ongoing COVID concerns – see all the details below.

The Scottish trio were due to hit the road in Europe last October for a run of delayed concerts. In June, however, they announced that the gigs were being pushed back again to February/March this year.

Taking to social media today (January 19), Biffy Clyro told fans that the concerts will now take place between August and October “due to ongoing concerns and restrictions around Coronavirus”.

The show originally scheduled for Atlantico Rome on February 27 is “no longer possible”, according to the band. Ticketholders for that date are advised to contact their point of purchase for refund information.

“We are gutted to be moving these dates again,” Biffy said in a statement, “but can’t wait to come out and see everyone when it’s safe to do so. Simon, James & Ben x.”

Tickets purchased for the previously announced dates remain valid. You can see the updated tour poster and read the statement in full below.

Biffy Clyro had been due to perform a trio of intimate acoustic gigs this month, but these appearances were also postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases. New dates are said to be “coming soon”.

Simon Neil and co. embarked on their ‘Fingers Crossed’ UK tour last October in support of their 2020 album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ and its 2021 follow-up ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’.

Biffy made a headline appearance at Reading & Leeds 2021 over the summer, before playing a huge outdoor concert on Glasgow Green the following month.

In June, the trio will top the bill at Edinburgh’s new pop-up venue The Big Top alongside Madness, Fatboy Slim and more.