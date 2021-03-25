Biffy Clyro reschedule huge Glasgow show with Yungblud, Frank Carter and Porridge Radio

Biffy Clyro have rescheduled their huge outdoor show in Glasgow for later this year, and changed the venue for the event.

The show, originally set for late June in Bellahouston Park, will now take place across the city at Glasgow Green on September 9.

As with the original date, support for the show will come from Yungblud, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Porridge Radio.

“We’ve missed playing for you guys a lot & wish June could happen but alas…” the band wrote on Twitter to announce the rescheduled show. “See you in September to tear it the fuck up!” You can buy tickets for the Glasgow Green gig here.

Our Bellahouston Park show will now take place on 9th Sept at Glasgow Green, w/ support from @Yungblud, @frankcarter23 and @therattlesnakes & @porridgeradio. We’ve missed playing for you guys a lot & wish June could happen but alas… See you in September to tear it the fuck up! pic.twitter.com/7Q7hvbvT7H — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March 25, 2021

Since the UK government outlined plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June, a number of festivals including Reading & Leeds, Latitude and Wireless have all revealed that they now hope to go ahead as usual in 2021.

Reading & Leeds sold out of tickets just two days after the announcement, and promoter Live Nation sold 170,000 festival tickets in just three days following the news.

Biffy Clyro released their latest album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ last summer. In a four-star review of the album, NME called it “a record of extremes,” adding: “At one end there’s the Bring Me The Horizon-style, trance-driven apocalypse bop ‘Instant History’; at the other there’s metal-meets-Mozart belter ‘Cop Syrup’.

“It’s truly a statement for these dumpster fire times, but even if you put aside the lofty notions of rebirth, you’ll be left with an album that’s just really fucking fun. Let this album into your life and enjoy a blast of optimism. Maybe – just maybe – things are gonna be all right.”

The band also spoke to NME recently for the In Conversation video series. In the interview, which you can watch in full above, frontman Simon Neil told NME that they already have a “sprawling” sister record in the works.