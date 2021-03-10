Biffy Clyro reschedule their ‘Fingers Crossed’ UK tour

Biffy Clyro have rescheduled the live dates on their upcoming ‘Fingers Crossed’ tour, which had been set to kick off next month.

The gigs, which were set to take place in a number of venues that the trio haven’t played “in over 10 years”, have now been moved following the UK government’s recent announcement of its ‘roadmap’ out of coronavirus lockdown – which could only see a total lifting of restrictions by June 21 at the very earliest.

Biffy have now moved the gigs to October and November 2021, with the live dates set to kick off in Liverpool on October 29 and end on November 4 in Bristol.

“Due to the current government restrictions in place in England, The Fingers Crossed Tour will be not be able to take place in April – however, we are delighted to announce that we are rescheduling the dates for later this year in October / November,” the band said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to get back out and see you all when it’s safe to do so, and until then we send everyone our love. Simon, James and Ben x”

All tickets for the original dates on the ‘Fingers Crossed’ tour will be valid for the new dates – you can see details of Biffy Clyro’s newly rescheduled gigs below.

October 2021

29 – University (Mountford Hall), Liverpool

30 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

31 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

November 2021

2 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

3 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

4 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Biffy Clyro were recently announced as one of the headliners at next year’s Download Festival. The 2021 edition of Download has been cancelled due to the restrictions in the UK that have been brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.