Biffy Clyro reschedule their upcoming European tour dates to 2022

Biffy Clyro have rescheduled their upcoming European tour to 2022 due to the uncertainty over travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-piece’s latest amendment to their live plans follows on from the rescheduling of the UK dates on their ‘Fingers Crossed’ tour to October as a result of the continuing health crisis.

Addressing fans in a statement this morning (June 22), Biffy said that they made the decision to postpone their European tour – which had been due to kick off in October in Madrid – due to the “ongoing uncertainty around travel restrictions”.

Advertisement

Biffy’s European dates will now take place in February and March 2022, with the band saying that they “can’t wait to get out and see you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to be together again”.

Their rearranged European run also includes newly announced gigs in Hannover and Lyon, while the band’s date in Hamburg has been rescheduled for August 16, 2022 at Hamburg Stadtpark due to repair works taking place at at Hamburg Sporthalle.

With the ongoing uncertainty around travel restrictions, we have made the decision to postpone our upcoming European… Posted by Biffy Clyro on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

All tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new dates, while remaining tickets are on sale now from here. Biffy fans who bought tickets to the Stockholm date – which has yet to be rescheduled – will receive news on the gig “soon”.

You can see Biffy Clyro’s rescheduled European tour dates below.

February 2022

13 – Denmark, Copenhagen, The Grey Hall

15 – Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene

17 – Germany, Hannover, Swiss Life Hall

18 – Poland, Warsaw, Stodola

19 – Germany, Berlin, Velodrom

21 – Germany, Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

22 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS Live

23 – Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle

25 – Germany, Munich, Zenith

26 – Italy, Milan, Alcatraz

27 – Italy, Rome, Atlantico

Advertisement

March 2022

1 – Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

2 – Switzerland, Zurich, Samsung Hall

4 – Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche Arena

6 – Luxembourg, Rockhal

7 – France, Paris, Olympia

9 – France, Lyon, Transbordeur

10 – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz

11 – Spain, Madrid, La Riviera

Biffy Clyro are among the headliners at next year’s Download Festival, with the band set to top the bill in 2022 alongside KISS and Iron Maiden.