Biffy Clyro are sending their fans cryptic postcards with a URL on them

"Dear God, Adjust my dreams for me. All I learned is Instant History"

Sam Moore
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro (Picture: Getty)

Biffy Clyro have begun sending cryptic postcards to their fans which includes a mysterious URL on the reverse.

The three-piece have this month begun teasing the arrival of possible new material, with the band changing all of their social media profiles to the same shade of cyan earlier this week.

A number of Biffy fans have also begun receiving postcards addressed by the band this week, which displays a colour code for their specific shade of cyan, 2197 C. You can see the postcards in question below.

The special piece of mail also directs fans to this link, which is titled ‘Instant History’.

Once you go on the site, a handwritten note can be seen which reads: “Dear God, Adjust my dreams for me. All I learned is Instant History.”

The hashtag #THISISTHESOUNDTHATWEMAKE is also included on the page.

Biffy’s last studio album came with 2016’s ‘Ellipsis’. Last year, the band released the soundtrack album ‘Balance, Not Symmetry’ to accompany the film of the same name, which was co-written by frontman Simon Neil.

Biffy will play at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in May, with the band featuring on a line-up which also includes Harry Styles and Dua Lipa.

